Prudential Vietnam bags multiple awards at Insurance Asia Awards 2022 and HR Asia Awards 2022

Ho Chi Minh City, 22 August 2022 – Prudential Vietnam Insurance Co., Ltd. (Prudential) has been awarded “International Life Insurer of the year” and “ESG Initiative of the year” by Insurance Asia Awards 2022. At the same time, the company was also honored among the “Best companies to work for in Asia” by HR Asia Awards 2022.

These wins strongly affirm Prudential’s commitment towards improving financial inclusion in Vietnam. This is the fourth year in a row that Prudential has been named as the “International Life Insurer of the Year” and the fifth consecutive year that it has ranked amongst the best workplaces in Asia. The “ESG1 Initiative of the Year” – the award for the responsible corporate which address the social issues and contribute to the sustainable development, was presented to Prudential for the first time as the insurer was recognized for its two of its highly successful community initiatives: Cha-Ching – a financial education programme for children aged 7-12, and Independent Seniority – a project which seeks to raise awareness about financial planning for the aging population.

Mr. Phuong Tien Minh, CEO of Prudential Vietnam, said, “Our purpose is to help people get the most out of life, by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion. It means we help our customers and the community to protect their health, grow their assets, and empower them to achieve their goals. We are honored to be recognized with three prestigious international awards that are a testament to the impact we are making to the people of Vietnam.”

The Insurance Asia Awards is an annual award honoring insurance companies with outstanding achievements, new and innovative business initiatives while bringing sustainable values to customers and contributing to the overall development of insurance industry in Asia.

An Insurance Asia Awards judge shared that Prudential has proven itself as a leading insurance company in Vietnam with its strong business results and contributions to the insurance industry. “Under the ESG Initiative, we are looking for innovative pioneers that are quickly catching up with global ESG trend. Prudential Vietnam has demonstrated their commitment towards addressing social issues such as financial and health inclusion.”

Meanwhile, Prudential’s efforts to ensure the health and wellbeing of its employees during the Covid pandemic contributed to its inclusion as one of the “Best companies to work for in Asia”. One of its initiatives included setting up a platform in which staff are provided with both work and life-related benefit including physical health, mental health, financial health and relationship balance.