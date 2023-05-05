Provincial leaders inspect the e-ticketing system in Hue Citadel

After the incident where tourists were frustrated with the slow e-ticketing system at the Hue heritage site, the local authorities conducted an inspection and evaluation of the ticketing system in the Imperial City area.

Nguyen Thanh Binh, Vice Chairman of the Thua Thien Hue Provincial People’s Committee, conducted an inspection of the ticketing system and ticket control at the Ngọ Môn – Imperial City Hue heritage site on May 4th, after the chaotic incident where visitors had to wait in long lines under the hot sun.

During the inspection, Mr. Hoang Viet Trung, Director of the Hue Imperial City Monuments Conservation Center, said that during the recent April 30th – May 1st holiday, the center had the highest number of visitors ever, with a peak of 24,313 visitors on May 1st.

Explaining the delay in ticket sales that caused frustration for visitors, Mr. Trung stated that the center had planned and prepared for the ticketing, reception, sales, and control of tickets at the tourist sites in advance. However, due to the sudden increase in visitors, the ticket sales operation could not meet all the demands at a certain point in time.

Vice President of Thua Thien – Hue province checks the ticketing system. Photo: UBTTH.

Regarding the technical issue with scanning QR codes for e-tickets, the center had checked and improved the ticketing and control system to better serve visitors in the future.

“The center always strives to improve and apply information technology, and listens to feedback from visitors to provide the best experiences for individuals and organizations when visiting historical sites,” Mr. Trung shared.

During the inspection, Vice Chairman Nguyen Thanh Binh requested relevant departments and agencies to coordinate with the conservation center to improve and connect the e-ticketing system and visitor data synchronously at ticketing points and tourist sites.

Vice Chairman Binh also demanded that the conservation center equip ticketing points with the necessary equipment to ensure that visitors can easily purchase tickets and scan QR codes at tourist sites.

“The center needs to have a unified plan and connection in controlling the e-ticketing system, connecting the ticket sales system data online, and scanning QR codes. At the same time, it is necessary to aim for cashless payment via e-wallets on the Hue-S application to connect and create coherence in data,” Mr. Binh said.

@Zing News