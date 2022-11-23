Province has largest car ownership rate in Vietnam

The whole province has 99,200 vehicles under management. In which, cars accounted for nearly 61%; trucks account for more than 33%; passenger cars accounted for 3.34%, the rest were semi-trailers, special purpose vehicle, etc.

According to the results of the 2019 Housing Population Census of the General Statistics Office, on average, 5.7% of total households have a car. In which, in urban areas, 9.5% of households have a car, while this figure in rural areas is only 3.6%.

If taking into account both urban and rural areas, the provinces and cities with the highest percentage of households owning cars are Hanoi (12%), Da Nang (10.7%) and Thai Nguyen (10.3%).

Thai Nguyen is not a big city, but has a high car ownership rate, and is the province with the largest car ownership rate. On average, more than 1 in 10 households in Thai Nguyen has a car.

In 2019, the total number of newly registered cars in the province was 6,266 vehicles; 2020 is 6,826 vehicles and 2021 is 7,335 vehicles.

According to information from the Traffic Police Department (Thai Nguyen Provincial Police), in the first three months of 2022, the province had nearly 1,800 newly registered cars, up 43% over the same period in 2021 and up 66% compared to 2019 – the time before Covid-19.

Thai Nguyen is one of the economic, cultural, educational and medical centers of the Northern midland and mountainous region, a gateway for socio-economic exchanges between the Northern Midlands and Mountains and the Northern Delta.

Thai Nguyen is a province adjacent to Hanoi, located in the regional planning of Hanoi Capital and is identified as one of the regional centers of the northern midland and mountainous provinces, with a natural area of ​​3,562.82 km².

Thai Nguyen has 9 administrative units including 3 cities: Thai Nguyen City; Song Cong City, Pho Yen City, and 6 districts: Phu Binh, Dong Hy, Vo Nhai, Dinh Hoa, Dai Tu, Phu Luong; there are 178 communes, wards and towns. Thai Nguyen has nearly 1.3 million people with many ethnic groups living together.

Thai Nguyen has a convenient traffic system connecting with localities and international border gates: Road system with new National Highway 3 Hanoi – Thai Nguyen – Bac Kan New Market; National Highway 37 connects Bac Giang – Thai Nguyen – Tuyen Quang; National Highway 1B connects Thai Nguyen – Lang Son;

With a very convenient location in terms of traffic, 50 km from Noi Bai international airport, 200 km from the Chinese border, 75 km from Hanoi center and 200 km from Hai Phong port, Thai Nguyen is also a traffic important intersection for the system of roads, railways, and fan-shaped riverways connecting with provinces; national highway 3 connecting Hanoi to Bac Kan; Cao Bang and Vietnam – China border gate; national highway 1B to Lang Son; national highway 37 Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Tuyen Quang; Ho Chi Minh road; ring road 5; Da Phuc – Hai Phong river system; Thai Nguyen – Hanoi – Kep railway, Lang Son.

