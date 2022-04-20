Proposing visa exemption, air service discount to promote Can Tho tourism

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has just proposed policies to increase the exploitation output of Can Tho International Airport, such as visa exemption for foreign guests, reduced air service prices, and allowing the airport to operate 24/7.

The number of visitors has increased, but still not significant

According to the Civil Aviation Administration, after a period of stagnation due to the epidemic, domestic airlines are connecting flights to Can Tho. The number of passengers is not too low compared to before the Covid-19 epidemic, but the airport’s operating capacity is still very low.

In the period from March 27 to October 29, 2022, three airlines, namely Vietnam Airlines, VietJet Air and Bamboo Airways, will operate 7 routes to and from Can Tho from Hanoi, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Phu Quoc and Con Dao with a frequency of 125 flights/week, about 16-18 flights/day.

Compared to the same period in 2019, that is, before the Covid-19 epidemic, the number of flight routes decreased by 1 route (from Nha Trang), but the operating frequency of Can Tho airport increased by 5 round-trip flights/week.

With international routes, airlines Thai AirAsia (Thailand) and AirAsia (Malaysia) are applying for slots in this summer’s flight schedule to re-operate routes from Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), in the first quarter of this year, the number of passengers passing through Can Tho International Airport reached over 188,000, equaling 82% of the same period in 2019. Particularly in the period from April 1 to April 12. Last year, the number of passengers reached 42,300, an increase of 11% over the same period in 2019 and is expected to continue to increase during the holidays of April 30, May 1 and next summer.

However, in general, the operating capacity of this airport is still quite low. Even during the peak period before the Covid-19 epidemic, this airport was only over 40% of the capacity of the terminal and approximately 15% of the capacity of the take-off/landing lanes.

Can Tho is the 6th largest airport in the country, but the number of passengers is much lower than Cat Bi airport in Hai Phong, Vinh in Nghe An, Lien Khuong in Lam Dong and cannot be compared with airports in other tourism destinations such as Da Nang, Cam Ranh and Phu Quoc.

Incentives for tourists, airlines to increase the number of visitors

Explaining the reason why Can Tho International Airport is deserted than other airports, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam believes that the flight routes to and from Can Tho mainly only serve the travel needs of people in the area.

Meanwhile, tourists are still traveling on a small scale, spontaneously and often only in combination with business trips, so airlines do not have a large and stable source of visitors to exploit. In order to increase the exploitation output, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam proposes to have policies to attract tourists and airlines.

For tourists, this agency thinks that visa exemption is required for foreign passengers on direct international flights to Can Tho airport who plan to stay in Can Tho city for at least 2 nights.

The locality strengthens the development of diverse tourism programs, connecting Can Tho with the Mekong Delta and other localities to attract domestic and foreign tourists and promote tourism.

For airlines, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam proposes the Ministry of Transport to amend the circular on prices for specialized aviation services, to apply the air service prices prescribed by the State for all flights to and from Can Tho. Poetry by the end of 2025 is equal to 30% of the price bracket and from 2026 to the end of 2030, it is equal to 70% of the price bracket.

Along with that is the adjustment of the ceiling price for regular domestic passenger transportation by 80% of the current and pilot route length framework from now until the end of 202; Priority is given to confirm the arrival and departure time (slot) at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports for flights to Can Tho.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam also proposed that Can Tho airport be operated 24/7 so that it can receive international flights in the evening hours when needed. In addition, the government of Can Tho city and provinces in the Mekong Delta should have preferential policies for airlines operating flights to this airport.

@ Saigon Times

