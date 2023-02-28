Proposing to expand Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway

Expanding the 4km entrance road to the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway is proposed to synchronize with the upcoming construction of the An Phu intersection and the expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has submitted a report to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on the implementation of inter-regional transportation projects. In which, a proposal to allocate VND 1,123 billion to expand the 4km entrance road to the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway is suggested.

According to the Department of Transport, the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway, which is over 55km long and has four lanes, has been in operation since 2016. In June 2022, the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) developed a plan to expand this expressway from the An Phu intersection to the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway interchange.

VEC proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee invest in expanding the entrance road to the expressway from the An Phu intersection to the Beltway 2 to synchronize with the construction of the An Phu intersection.

The expressway when expanded will be synchronized with the An Phu intersection under construction.

The entrance road from the An Phu intersection to Beltway 2 is 3.7km long. To synchronize with the An Phu intersection, which commenced at the end of 2022, the project is expected to start in the second quarter of 2025, complete in 2027, with a design speed of 80km/h, a width of 36m, eight lanes, and a total investment of approximately VND 1,123 billion.

Regarding investment methods, the expressway entrance road is under the management authority of the city, and the Ministry of Transport has agreed in writing to VEC’s proposal to request the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to implement it.

Therefore, according to the Department of Transport, using the city’s budget to implement the project to expand the entrance road to the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway is appropriate.

@CafeF