Proposing to adjust gas prices every Thursday

In the latest draft on amending the petroleum business decree, the Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes to shorten the operating time to 7 days, every Thursday excluding public holidays.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes not to regulate petrol and oil discounts for retail businesses. Photo: Chi Hung.

After collecting comments from ministries and branches on the draft amendments and supplements to Decree 95/2021 and Decree 83/2014 on petroleum business, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has summarized opinions and developed a draft report to submit to the Prime Minister for approval.

According to the latest draft report, the Ministry of Industry and Trade decided to propose a plan to shorten the price management time to 7 days, on every Thursday, excluding public holidays. In case the Thursday falls on the days from the 1st to the 3rd of the first lunar month, the operating period will be moved to the 4th of the first lunar month.

In case the price of petroleum products has abnormal fluctuations, the inter-Ministry of Industry and Trade – Finance is responsible for reporting to the Prime Minister for consideration and decision on an appropriate time to administer petrol and oil prices.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade believes that this option will ensure that gasoline prices are more closely aligned with petroleum price movements in the world market. The operation even on public holidays is to avoid large fluctuations in prices, affecting the interests of consumers or petroleum businesses.

In addition, the draft of the Ministry of Industry and Trade amends the direction that petrol and oil distributors can buy petrol and oil from three petrol and oil trading hubs under petroleum trading contracts, instead of buying from many sources as at present.

Regarding the discount rate for retail businesses, the Ministry of Industry and Trade continues to suggest that this level is not regulated so that businesses can decide for themselves and adjust flexibly to ensure the harmony of benefits in each period, in line with the supply and demand of the retail business. market demand.

The management agency believes that this option will ensure harmonization of benefits in each period, in line with the supply and demand of petroleum in the market from time to time, with the sharing of difficulties between petrol agents and suppliers. In order to ensure the interests of retail stores, when signing contracts, agents need to make provisions on the minimum discount rate with the supplier.

In addition, this time, the Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed to keep the current regulations on the functions and tasks of ministries and sectors in the management of petroleum products. However, it is necessary to clarify the authority and responsibilities of relevant ministries and branches.

At the same time, the Ministry also proposed to supplement the regulation on the time limit for adjusting the normative expenses to be reduced to 1 quarter/time. If in the quarter there is an increase or decrease of 5% or more, it is allowed to adjust immediately.

@Zing News