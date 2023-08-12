Proposed ticket prices for Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1: Starting at 12,000 VND/way

The one-way ticket price is reduced by 6,000 Vietnamese dong for the entire route, the daily ticket price is reduced by 8,000 Vietnamese dong, the 3-day ticket price is reduced by 18,000 Vietnamese dong, and the monthly ticket price is also lower by 70,000 Vietnamese dong compared to the previous proposal.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transportation has recently issued a document to relevant departments and agencies regarding feedback on the draft Report and Decision on the issuance of passenger transport fares on Ho Chi Minh City’s urban rail route No. 1 (Metro Line 1: Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien).

Accordingly, the pricing of the Metro Line 1 fares in Ho Chi Minh City is based on the passenger transport fare determined by comparing it with the bus service and urban rail route No. 2A (Cát Linh – Hà Đông route, Hanoi).

Specifically, Metro Line 1 fares in Ho Chi Minh City include one-way tickets, daily tickets, and monthly tickets. For one-way tickets, fares are 12,000 Vietnamese dong for distances under 5 km, 14,000 Vietnamese dong for distances between 5 and 10 km, and 16,000 Vietnamese dong for distances between 10 and 15 km. Additionally, the fare for distances greater than 15 km up to the end of the route is 18,000 Vietnamese dong.

Furthermore, the price for a one-day ticket is 40,000 Vietnamese dong, a three-day ticket costs 90,000 Vietnamese dong, and a monthly ticket is priced at 260,000 Vietnamese dong.

The train of the metro line No. 1 in Ho Chi Minh City runs a test run at the Long Binh depot (Thu Duc).

Thus, the fares for Metro Line 1 in Ho Chi Minh City have changed in a downward direction compared to previous options. Compared to the fares previously proposed by the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Rail Management Board, the one-way ticket fare is reduced by 6,000 Vietnamese dong for the entire route. The one-day ticket fare is reduced by 8,000 Vietnamese dong, the three-day ticket fare is reduced by 18,000 Vietnamese dong, and the monthly ticket fare is also lower by 70,000 Vietnamese dong compared to the previous proposal. The proposed new fare structure will be implemented from the official commencement of commercial operation of Metro Line 1 in Ho Chi Minh City. The proposed implementation period is a minimum of 3 years and a maximum of 5 years. According to the Department of Transportation, this proposed fare period is because by the year 2028, operational and maintenance support will end. This is the minimum time required to stabilize passenger volume and assess the suitability of the fare with people’s incomes. After this period, the relevant units will evaluate, summarize, and compile data to submit to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for consideration and issuance of fare adjustments to ensure appropriateness. @Cafef