Proposed review of resuming helicopter tours for sightseeing over Ho Chi Minh City

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Van Dung, proposed that the tourism industry should consider turning helicopter tours into attractive tourist products for visitors to Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the summary conference of the tourism industry in Ho Chi Minh City for the year 2023 and the deployment of directions and focal tasks for 2024 by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on the afternoon of January 10, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, proposed solutions for the development of tourism in 2024, including suggesting that the tourism sector should consider turning helicopter tours into appealing products.

Tourists experience helicopter tours during the holidays April 30 – May 1, 2022

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, right after the Covid-19 pandemic, tourism in Ho Chi Minh City introduced helicopter tours as a package to explore Ho Chi Minh City and nearby provinces. This was an initially attractive tourism package, but due to certain conditions and mechanisms, this product has not been fully exploited until now.

“The tourism industry continues to think about how to make helicopter sightseeing tours an activity, a tourism product of Ho Chi Minh City in the future. Whether helicopters are dedicated to tourism, where to visit, the flight area, landing points, and subsequent planning should be clear, and then provide advice to the city. The tourism industry needs to calculate the product that has been surveyed and tested, and I believe that this is a very interesting product for Ho Chi Minh City,” commented Deputy Chairman Nguyen Van Dung.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee evaluated helicopter tours as an interesting product of Ho Chi Minh City

Earlier, on April 12, 2022, some leading travel businesses in the city experienced a survey of helicopter tours to observe Ho Chi Minh City from the air. After the survey flight, these businesses tested “Observing Ho Chi Minh City from the Air” tours by helicopter with a 40-minute flight time, launching promotional activities from April 21. After one week of promotion, the businesses successfully organized 5 flights with 80 passengers (16 passengers per flight) during the April 30 – May 1 holiday in 2022. However, these helicopter tours have not become regular products to serve tourists due to some obstacles related to obtaining flight permits and waiting times for takeoff and landing. @Thanhnien.vn