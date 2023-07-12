Proposed restoration of world’s most beautiful fishing village on Ha Long Bay

The People’s Committee of Ha Long City has issued a document regarding the resolution of the proposal from the Management Board of Ha Long Bay to repair and renovate the Cua Van fishing village.

Today (July 12), the People’s Committee of Ha Long City, Quang Ninh province, announced that it has issued a document requiring departments of the city to plan for investment and repair of the Cua Van Floating Cultural Center, the fishing jetties of Cua Van Village, and Vung Vieng to serve the development of tourism products in Ha Long Bay.

Many wooden houses in Cua Van fishing village are sinking into the water

Accordingly, the People’s Committee of Ha Long City has assigned the Department of Finance and Planning to provide advice and carry out procedures for establishing investment and repair plans for the Cua Van Floating Cultural Center, the fishing jetties of Cua Van Village, and Vung Vieng to ensure compliance with regulations. This also includes the electrical system in the Dau Go Cave, the Dau Go Cave tourist site, and the Thien Cung Cave.

The iron frame that supports the wooden houses that have been corroded by sea water for a long time has rusted and been badly damaged

The document specifies that the Department of Finance and Planning will allocate funds from the Ha Long Bay entrance fees for investment and repair purposes in 2023.

Earlier, VietNamNet reported on the deteriorating condition of the Cua Van fishing village and the numerous damages it has incurred.

The iron frame is no longer able to bear the weight of wooden houses

Cua Van fishing village in Ha Long Bay, with its peaceful and picturesque beauty, was recently included by Bright Side, an educational, cultural, and tourism news site, in the list of the world’s beautiful fairytale-like villages.

According to Bright Side, Cua Van fishing village is an ideal destination for those seeking tranquility and wanting to immerse themselves in the stunning natural scenery. In late March, the famous travel magazine Travel + Leisure also proposed a list of the 16 most beautiful coastal towns in the world, which included Cua Van fishing village in Vietnam.

Due to damage in many places, Cua Van fishing village is now empty of visitors

However, according to VietNamNet’s observations, the current condition of Cua Van fishing village is severely deteriorating, with some areas gradually sinking into the sea. @Vietnamnet