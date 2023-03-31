Propose to build a hotel with helipad in Da Lat

A company from Binh Duong has proposed to build a project consisting of a hotel, a commercial center, and a helipad to serve the tourism, healthcare, and rescue needs in Da Lat city.

The Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lam Dong province, Mr. Pham S, has issued a document assigning the Department of Planning and Investment to study the proposal of Thanh Le Co., Ltd. (based in Binh Duong province) to build a complex of luxury hotels and serviced apartments at 7 Yersin, Ward 10, Da Lat city.

Proposed location of the project. Photo: Nhan Le.

According to the proposal submitted by the company to the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee, they will construct the project on an area of over 4,000 square meters at 7 Yersin, with functions including a hotel, luxury serviced apartments, a commercial center, offices for rent, and public services.

In addition, the company will build a helipad at the project to serve the needs of tourism, healthcare, and rescue.

