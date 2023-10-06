Propose free entry and exit to Tan Son Nhat airport for buses

According to the center, there are currently four bus routes connecting the international and domestic terminals at Tan Son Nhat Airport, with two subsidized routes and two non-subsidized routes. These four bus routes collectively perform around 300 trips per day, transporting 3,300 passengers. The passenger volume on these bus routes has increased compared to 2022.

However, the current challenge is that the bus pick-up and drop-off area at the domestic terminal is frequently occupied by private vehicles, making it difficult for buses to access passengers, especially those with luggage. Additionally, the placement of two pick-up and drop-off locations in lane B of the domestic terminal does not create a centralized passenger point and lacks informational signage, making it challenging for passengers to access.

Furthermore, the non-subsidized bus routes operating at Tan Son Nhat Airport incur expenses for entering and exiting the toll booth and for passenger pick-up and drop-off at both the international and domestic terminals, similar to other forms of passenger transportation. This creates difficulties for transportation service providers.

@Cafef