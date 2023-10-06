Proposal to increase entrance fees for the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Cat Ba archipelago

In addition to upgrading the infrastructure and establishing coordination regulations between two provinces and cities (Hai Phong – Quang Ninh) for the exploitation and preservation of the World Natural Heritage of Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago, Hai Phong plans to increase the entrance fees for Lan Ha Bay to be on par with the entrance fees for Ha Long Bay (Quang Ninh) because the current entrance fees in Hai Phong are much lower.

Lan Ha Bay belongs to the Cat Ba archipelago, Cat Hai District (Hai Phong City) currently has a lower entrance fee than the fee that Quang Ninh province is applying to Ha Long Bay.

However, according to Mr. Tu, there is no specific time limit for increasing the entrance fee, we must wait for the City People’s Council to meet, give opinions, and pass a resolution.

While waiting for the People’s Council to approve the new entrance fees, Hai Phong will focus on addressing several key tasks related to the development of tourism in the Cat Ba Archipelago World Natural Heritage. These tasks include resolving traffic congestion issues at the Got Ferry Terminal during peak tourism periods, investing in the construction of the Binh Wharf passenger terminal, collaborating with Quang Ninh province to upgrade the Gia Luan – Tuan Chau ferry route, expediting the progress of cable car projects and related entertainment areas on Cat Ba Island, and emphasizing the development of tourism plans aligned with heritage preservation.

Furthermore, Hai Phong will restructure the Management Board of the Cat Ba Archipelago World Natural Heritage by integrating various units, including the Cat Ba National Park, the Management Board of the bays within the Cat Ba Archipelago, and the Cat Ba Archipelago Biosphere Reserve, into a unified entity to ensure effective management and the promotion of heritage value.

According to Mr. Tu, since Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago spans two provinces and one city, there won’t be a single unified management board. However, Hai Phong and Quang Ninh are working on unified regulations for heritage management, protection, tour routes, and tourism service prices. Currently, the entrance fee for Lan Ha Bay is 80,000 VND per person per trip, while at Ha Long Bay, it ranges from 200,000 to 250,000 VND (depending on the route). Overnight fees on Lan Ha Bay range from 250,000 to 500,000 VND per person, while at Ha Long Bay, they are between 550,000 and 750,000 VND per person. Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago comprises a total of 1,133 small and large islands, with Ha Long Bay having 775 islands and Cat Ba Archipelago having 358 islands. The total area of the World Heritage site’s core zone is 65,650 hectares, with a buffer zone covering 34,140 hectares. Previously, on September 16, 2023, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee officially recognized Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago as a World Natural Heritage site. @Thanhnien.vn