Proposal to increase driving test fee

The Ministry of Finance has just published a draft circular stipulating the rate, mode of collection, payment, management and use of driving test fees, fees for granting licenses and certificates of operation on vehicles and registration fees, license plates for specialized motorbikes.

Accordingly, the driving test fee is expected to increase by 10,000 – 50,000 VND (corresponding to 10-15%) depending on the vehicle class. Specifically, for the motorcycle driving test (classes A1, A2, A3, A4), the theory test will increase from 40,000 VND to 60,000 VND, and the practical test will increase from 50,000 VND to 70,000 VND.

The Ministry of Finance proposes to increase the driving test fee from 450,000 VND to 630,000 VND (Artwork).

For the car driving test (grades B1, B2, C, D, E, F), the theory test increases from VND 90,000 to VND 100,000, the practical test in the picture increases from VND 300,000 to VND 350,000, Practical test on public transport increased from 60,000 VND to 80,000 VND. In addition, the draft additional fee is a car driving test by simulating traffic situations of 100,000 VND.

“After 9 years of implementation, the driving test fee (according to Circular 23/2013) is no longer appropriate to the present time due to many price fluctuations. Typically, the minimum wage increased from 1.05 million VND to 1.49 million VND (up 40%), fuel, prices of supplies, raw materials and expenses directly related to the collection of fees from From 2013 to now, it has increased significantly,” said the Ministry of Finance.

In addition, the system of legal documents regulating driving test activities has supplemented and revised many new regulations that require modernization to improve the quality of testing such as: Installing test equipment. For the long-distance test, adding a cross-sectional test to the parking lot for B1 and B2 vehicles, installing a camera to monitor the test content, the driving test center must invest in equipment to install driver testing software simulate and perform car driving test by simulation software…

If the new fee is applied as the draft content, the total amount of money that test takers must pay to complete a test for a driver’s license of classes from B1 to F will increase from VND 450,000 to VND 630,000.

