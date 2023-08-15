Proposal to expand the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong expressway to 8 lanes

The Ministry of Transport has recently reported to the Government the plan to expand the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway. In this plan, the section from Ho Chi Minh City to Trung Luong will be expanded to 8 lanes.

The Ministry of Transport has submitted to the Government the expansion plan for the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway. Specifically, for the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong section, the Ministry of Transport has instructed the Project Management Board to prepare a feasibility study report immediately after receiving the authorized allocation of funds for project preparation.

Accordingly, the expressway will be expanded to 8 lanes, with sufficient emergency stopping lanes, covering a total length of 39.8 kilometers from the Cho Dem interchange to the Than Cuu Nghia interchange. The province of Tien Giang has proposed the expansion of the Trung Luong – My Thuan section using state budget funds. In the case of investment under a PPP model, the Ministry will study and report to the Prime Minister.

According to the Ministry of Transport, since the current road is under operation and toll collection through the BOT model is ongoing, the implementation of the planned 6-lane expansion must take into consideration the rights and interests of the BOT investors. Notably, there are several investors showing interest in expanding the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway, including consortiums such as Cienco 6 – Coteccons – Thuan Viet, Deo Ca Group, and China Communications Construction Company.

@Thanhnien.vn