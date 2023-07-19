Proposal to develop night-time economy in Vietnam’s tourist centers

By 2030, the plan aims to expand and establish separate nightlife entertainment complexes in major tourist centers such as Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Thua Thien-Hue, Hoi An (Quang Nam), Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa), Da Lat (Lam Dong), Can Tho, Phu Quoc (Kien Giang), and Ba Ria-Vung Tau. This will create Vietnam’s brand for nighttime tourism products.

The plan proposes several measures for implementation, including suggestions related to operating hours. Specifically, based on the legal regulations and the development strategy for nighttime economic activities, as well as practical conditions, the proposal is to consider adjusting the operating hours for service providers, allowing night services to be provided until 6 a.m. the following day (currently, the restriction is until 2 a.m.).

The plan outlines various nighttime tourism development models, including cultural and artistic performances, sports and wellness activities, shopping and entertainment, night tours, and introducing nighttime culinary and dining services.

The plan also encourages shopping centers, restaurants, museums, and historical sites to open and serve tourists during the nighttime. Additionally, it promotes upgrading public transportation, road-based and water-based tourist transportation facilities to meet the requirements of serving tourists at night.

Under the Decision, the relevant units under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have been assigned specific tasks according to their functions and duties. For instance, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism is designated as the coordinating body to work with other units within the ministry and other relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to research, review, and propose adjustments, supplements, and issuance of mechanisms, policies, and management documents, as well as to overcome difficulties and encourage the development of nighttime tourism products. It will also collaborate with other units to build and implement programs for nighttime tourism product development at regional and national levels, and create and implement communication campaigns to promote nighttime tourism products to target markets for Vietnam’s tourism.

Localities included in the plan will review and proactively choose suitable nighttime tourism development models based on their advantages and practical conditions, aligned with the national direction for nighttime tourism product development and the needs of tourists. This will lead to the establishment of pedestrian streets, food streets, night markets, or large-scale, high-quality shopping, sports, and entertainment centers.

