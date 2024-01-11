Proposal to consider reopening helicopter tours to view Ho Chi Minh City from above

On the afternoon of January 10th, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, the Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, proposed solutions to develop tourism in 2024 at a conference summarizing the city’s tourism industry in 2023 and implementing key directions and tasks in 2024 of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism. One of the solutions included making helicopter tours an attractive product for the tourism industry to consider.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Ho Chi Minh City introduced a helicopter tourism package that included visiting Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic. Although this package initially attracted tourists, it has not been fully exploited due to certain conditions and mechanisms.

The Vice Chairman commented that the tourism industry should continue to think about ways to make helicopter tours a regular activity and a tourism product of Ho Chi Minh City in the future. He also emphasized the need to calculate the products surveyed and tested and mentioned that the helicopter tour is an exciting product for the City.

In April 2022, some of the leading travel businesses in the city experienced a helicopter tour to see Ho Chi Minh City from above. After the survey flight, the units tested the tour with a 40-minute flight and launched a promotion on April 21st. During the holiday from April 30th to May 1st, 2022, businesses organized 5 flights with 80 passengers (16 passengers per flight). However, this helicopter tour has not become a regular product to serve tourists due to certain problems related to applying for flight permission and waiting time for takeoff and landing.

