Proposal to collect non-stop electronic tolls at the country’s two largest airports

Therefore, the Administration proposes that the Ministry of Transport report to the Prime Minister to allow electronic toll collection service providers to pilot the expansion of non-stop electronic toll collection services at these two airports for a period of six months.

Based on the implementation process and the results of the pilot program for non-stop electronic toll collection at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports, the Ministry of Transport will conduct an impact assessment, review, and study to propose suitable, rigorous, efficient, and legally compliant solutions. The Vietnam Road Administration will recommend adjustments and additions to Decision No. 19 in line with the pilot program.

“The pilot program, based on ensuring social benefits, increasing convenience, and providing advantages to service users, will enhance the effectiveness of investing in the non-stop electronic toll collection system and establish a legal framework for compliance, rigor, efficiency, and adherence to legal regulations,” stated the leaders of the Vietnam Road Administration.

Currently, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) charges service fees for passenger pick-up and drop-off vehicles at two groups of airports. For Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai, and Da Nang airports, vehicles entering and exiting within 10 minutes are charged 10,000 VND per trip for vehicles with less than 9 seats, 15,000 VND per trip for vehicles with 10 to 30 seats, and 25,000 VND per trip for vehicles with more than 30 seats.

For other airports, the fees are 5,000 VND per trip for vehicles with less than 9 seats, 10,000 VND per trip for vehicles with 10 to 16 seats, 15,000 VND per trip for vehicles with 16 to 29 seats, and 25,000 VND per trip for vehicles with more than 30 seats. Vehicles staying at the airport for more than 10 minutes will incur additional parking fees.

