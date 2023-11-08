Proposal for culinary business on Nguyen Hue street from December 15

The People’s Committee of District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, has proposed to operate food businesses on the sidewalks of Nguyen Hue Street. This initiative is scheduled to be implemented from December 15th to serve the local residents and tourists during the New Year’s Day in 2024.

A corner of Nguyen Hue walking street. Photo: TL

The People’s Committee of District 1 has recently sent a letter to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee outlining the plan for organizing and managing the side streets intersecting with Nguyen Hue Street and the proposal to allow food businesses on the sidewalks of Nguyen Hue Street, as reported by TTXVN.

Specifically, the District 1 People’s Committee has suggested that the city approve a pilot program allowing hotels, restaurants, and food establishments along Nguyen Hue Street to serve food and beverages on the sidewalk. This program is set to start on December 15th and aims to cater to the local residents and tourists during New Year’s Day in 2024.

In the plan for developing the nighttime economy in District 1, Nguyen Hue Street is envisioned as an artistic avenue, and there will be a fee for businesses operating on the sidewalks.

The section of Nguyen Hue Street from the intersection of Nguyen Hue and Le Loi to Ton Duc Thang has 28 hotels and food establishments currently in operation. In the plan for managing and utilizing the central area being developed by the city, Nguyen Hue Street is divided into different zones for various activities.

In this scheme, the area around the Ho Chi Minh Statue Park will host cultural and political activities that are in harmony with and situated behind the statue. The area between the Ho Chi Minh Statue Park and the adjacent Ton Duc Thang Street will be used for festivals, sports, and artistic performances. The area bordering Ton Duc Thang Street will be allocated for advertising, entertainment, and pedestrian connectivity between Nguyen Hue Street and Bach Dang Port Park to enhance the landscape and reduce traffic congestion.

Currently, the District 1 People’s Committee is proposing the management and pilot operation of six intersecting side streets with Nguyen Hue Street, including Nguyen Thiep, Mac Thi Buoi, Ngo Duc Ke, Hai Trieu, Huynh Thuc Khang, and Ton That Thiep. District 1 People’s Committee plans to pilot the operation of the middle lane for two-wheeled vehicles on Mac Thi Buoi, Ngo Duc Ke, and Hai Trieu streets on Saturdays, Sundays, and major event days from 6 PM to 11 PM. This pilot program is scheduled to begin on January 1, 2024, and continue until the establishment of the District 1 Park and Pedestrian Street Management Center.

@Thesaigontimes