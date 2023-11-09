Proposal for additional 3 parking areas to serve visitors to Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street

The People’s Committee of District 1 has just issued a letter to the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City regarding a pilot plan for the organization and management of branch roads intersecting with Nguyen Hue Street.

According to this, the People’s Committee of District 1 proposes that the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City approve the pilot plan for organizing motorbike parking areas on a section of the road for three branch roads: Mac Thi Buoi, Ngo Duc Ke, and Hai Trieu.

Nguyen Hue Walking Street is a place where big events often take place, attracting a large number of people and tourists coming to Ho Chi Minh City.

The location of the motorbike parking area will be on a section of the road, at least 2 meters away from the sidewalk to provide space for pedestrians. This is to meet the high demand of citizens when visiting Nguyen Hue pedestrian street during weekends, events, festivals, and holidays.

According to the plan, the motorbike parking areas will be organized on three branch roads: Mac Thi Buoi (from Dong Khoi to Nguyen Hue), Ngo Duc Ke (from Dong Khoi to Nguyen Hue and from Nguyen Hue to Ho Tung Mau), and Hai Trieu (from Nguyen Hue to Ho Tung Mau).

The People’s Committee of District 1 proposes to have motorbike parking on two weekend days and on days with major events (from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM). The pilot period will run from January 1, 2024, until a decision is made to establish the Center for Park Management and Pedestrian Street in District 1.

The remaining three branch roads will not be organized for parking to ensure fire safety and rescue operations. These roads include Nguyen Thiep (from Dong Khoi to Nguyen Hue), Huynh Thuc Khang (from Nguyen Hue to Ho Tung Mau), and Ton That Thiep (from Nguyen Hue to Ho Tung Mau).

Additionally, the People’s Committee of District 1 also proposes that the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City approves a pilot plan for hotels, restaurants, and food establishments on Nguyen Hue Street to sell soft drinks and fast food on the sidewalk. The pilot period will start from December 15. Currently, there are 4 hotels and 24 food establishments on this street, and allowing this type of business will cater to the needs of customers, especially during the New Year’s holiday in 2024.

Proposed plan of District 1 People’s Committee

According to the “Receiving, Managing, and Exploiting the Central Area” project, Nguyen Hue Street is designated to organize activities based on different zones: In the area of the Ho Chi Minh Statue Park, cultural and political activities will take place, and suitable landscaping will be arranged behind the Ho Chi Minh Statue. The area between the Ho Chi Minh Statue Park and the adjacent Tôn Đức Thắng Street will host festivals, sports activities, art performances, advertising, and entertainment events. In addition, District 1 will build a pedestrian bridge connecting the space between Nguyen Hue Street and Bach Dang Park to enhance the landscape and reduce traffic congestion.

@Thanhnien.vn