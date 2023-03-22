Promoting tourism connections in Central Vietnam

With the aim of coordinating and organizing promotional activities to introduce tourist destinations and services in Central Vietnam, in 2023, five localities including Quang Nam, Da Nang, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Tri, and Quang Binh have implemented a plan to collaborate and enhance efficiency in developing inter-regional tourism products to attract tourists to Central Vietnam.

According to the Tourism Information Center, as the head of the collaboration group, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quang Nam province has carried out many activities in the collaboration plan, most recently the announcement of events and festivals of the 5 localities.

In 2023, many exciting national and international events and festivals are expected to attract tourists to the Central region such as the Vietnam International Choir Competition, Hoi An 2023 in April in Hoi An city; Hue – Capital of Cuisine Festival in May in Hue city; International Fireworks Festival in June and July in Da Nang city; Phong Nha – Ke Bang Cave Festival from July to August in Quang Binh province; Sam Ngoc Linh – Vietnamese Ginseng Festival in August in Quang Nam province; La Vang Procession Festival in August in Quang Tri province…

In 2023, many attractive national and international events and festivals promise to attract tourists to the Central region. Photo: TL.

In addition, in 2023, the localities will also carry out many collaborative activities to promote tourism such as participating in the Vietnam International Travel Mart – VITM Hanoi, ITE HCMC International Tourism Expo, VITM Can Tho International Tourism Expo, organizing programs to introduce the tourism of the 5 localities in India, organizing programs to introduce tourism in Malaysia, and participating in the ITB Asia Fair in Singapore 2023, promoting on digital platforms, and joint promotion of tourism publications of the 5 localities.

With strengths in heritage, nature, cultural diversity, and world-class entertainment, recreation, and resort products, the Central region with the Quang Nam – Da Nang – Thua Thien Hue – Quang Tri – Quang Binh collaboration is expected to attract more tourists.

@SGtiepthi