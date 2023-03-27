Promoting tourism between the West and Central regions

In an interview with KTSG Online, Ms. Vo Xuan Thu, General Director of Victoria Can Tho Resort, shared that Victoria Can Tho is currently promoting and connecting with other travel agencies to introduce their products to customers in both regions. With the Can Tho – Da Nang air route, travelers can conveniently move between the two regions.

At Victoria Can Tho, in addition to the 4-star resort on the banks of the Hau River, visitors can enjoy the scenery, culture, and cuisine of the Mekong Delta by joining the Victoria Mekong cruise tour for 1-3 days to Can Tho – Long Xuyen – Chau Doc.

At the exchange event, Mr. Anton Bespalov, General Director of TUI Blue Nam Hoi An, shared information about the resort located along the long coastline connecting Hoi An, Quang Nam, and Da Nang. The resort has 318 rooms and villas, luxurious restaurants serving Asian-European cuisine, and many other services such as resort, water sports, and health care.

Currently, there are about 20 flights per week between Can Tho and Da Nang operated by two airlines, Vietnam Airlines and VietJet Air. At the event, delegates stated that the number of passengers from the Mekong Delta to Da Nang and the Central region, in general, is higher than the opposite direction.

Explaining this, according to Ms. Xuan Thu, the main reason is due to the ineffective promotion and advertising of local tourism products by travel agencies and lack of appropriate flight schedules between Can Tho and Da Nang.

During the event, Mr. Pham Minh Tuan, General Director of Victoria Chau Doc and Victoria Nui Sam resorts, introduced two new services that the hotels will offer to serve tourists on the upcoming April 30th holiday, namely the 10 km Nui Cam Trekking and 10-21-42 km Nui Cam Trail-Running races.

According to Mr. Nguyen Minh Duc Uy, representative of Bamboo Airways, the airline plans to connect the Mekong Delta with Hanoi on April 29th via the Ca Mau – Hanoi air route and vice versa. The airline will serve flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays per week before connecting the air route between Da Nang and the Mekong Delta.