Promote Quang Binh tourism to the ASEAN community

The Department of Tourism of Quang Binh Province is participating in the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF 2024) and Travex 2024 Expo in Vientiane, Laos, showcasing vibrant promotional activities.

On January 24th, the Quang Binh Tourism Department revealed that from January 22nd to 27th, they are actively contributing to the decoration and exhibition of the “Quang Binh Space” within the Vietnam Tourism booth at the ASEAN Tourism Forum and Travex 2024 Expo held in Laos.

Booth promoting Quang Binh tourism at the event

This annual and significant event is organized alternately among the member countries within the framework of tourism cooperation in the ASEAN group.

It is also an opportunity to promote tourism, introduce the culture, people, and distinctive attractions and rich cuisine of Quang Binh to international friends.

The Quang Binh Tourism sector is organizing promotional activities, fostering connections, and exploring collaboration opportunities between state tourism management agencies, tourism promotion agencies, and Quang Binh’s tourism businesses with agencies and partners within and outside the ASEAN region. Simultaneously, they are exchanging experiences, sharing insights, and stimulating demand from ASEAN countries to visit Quang Binh.

Delegates visited the booth organized by the Department of Tourism of Quang Binh province

Additionally, the Quang Binh Tourism Department will participate in sideline activities of the ASEAN Tourism Forum, such as introducing Vietnam’s tourism program, conferences, workshops, and meetings with state tourism management agencies from ASEAN countries. They will also conduct surveys, work, and exchange experiences regarding various destinations, new products, and services in Laos and the bordering areas with Quang Binh.

Furthermore, the Quang Binh tourism industry presents information about attractions and tourism products that appeal to tourists from Laos, Thailand, and other ASEAN countries, including beach tourism, rejuvenating resort experiences with mineral water springs, adventurous cave exploration, nature tourism, MICE tourism, and exhibitions of publications, documents, and typical OCOP products (One Commune, One Product) from Quang Binh.

@Thanhnien.vn