Prohibition of vehicles on multiple roads in central Ho Chi Minh City from August 4th

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport (DOT) has announced traffic restrictions on certain roads starting from the morning of August 4th to accommodate the Ho Chi Minh City Water Festival, taking place from August 4th to August 6th.

Specifically, the opening ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Water Festival will take place at 7:30 am on August 4th. During this time, there will be traffic restrictions on Vo Van Kiet Road (from Ho Tung Mau Street to Ton Duc Thang Street in District 1) and Khanh Hoi Bridge.

From 8:00 am to 10:00 pm on August 4th to August 6th, the area of District 1 known as “On the dock under the boat” will restrict traffic on Hoang Sa and Truong Sa Streets (from Dien Bien Phu Bridge to Thi Nghe Bridge in District 1 and Binh Thanh District). Similarly, in District 8, from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm on August 4th to August 6th, traffic will be restricted on Ben Binh Dong Street.

On August 6th at 8:00 pm, during the artistic program “River Festival” with a rehearsal at 5:00 pm on August 4th, traffic will be restricted on Nguyen Tat Thanh Street (from Hoang Dieu Street to Khanh Hoi Bridge in District 4) and Khanh Hoi Bridge.

The first river festival held in Ho Chi Minh City

Additionally, during the “Yacht race in 2023” (Boat Racing 2023) event as part of the “The whole people exercise their bodies following Uncle Ho’s example” (All People Exercise to Follow Uncle Ho’s Example) movement, phase 2021-2030, taking place from 7:30 am to 11:30 am on August 5th to August 6th, traffic will be restricted on Ton Duc Thang Street (from Khanh Hoi Bridge to Ba Son Bridge in District 1).

Other water sports activities will take place from 8:00 am to 11:00 am on August 6th, with traffic restrictions on Ton Duc Thang Street (from Khanh Hoi Bridge to Ba Son Bridge in District 1) and Hoang Sa and Truong Sa Streets (from Dien Bien Phu Bridge to Thi Nghe Bridge in District 1 and Binh Thanh District).

The river parade will occur from 7:00 pm to 7:40 pm on August 4th and 5th, and from 9:00 pm to 9:40 pm on August 6th, with traffic restrictions on Ton Duc Thang Street (from Khanh Hoi Bridge to Ba Son Bridge in District 1).

The Department of Transport urges citizens not to stop, park, or gather on bridges and roads in the festival area. They must also follow the instructions of traffic controllers and road signs.

