Prohibited items to bring into the BLACKPINK concert in Hanoi

Cameras, loudspeakers, and large things are all forbidden throughout the two nights of BLACKPINK's concert in Hanoi.

by Linh Vu

With only one day to go, BLACKPINK’s concert as part of the Born Pink world tour will take place at Hanoi’s My Dinh Stadium. The organizers are currently working hard to finalize the last preparations for two successful performances.

The organizers just released a notice concerning forbidden objects carried into the stadium over these two evenings. The audience will not be permitted to bring in any recording equipment (excluding phones), big items, cigarettes, etc. Bags bigger than A4 paper size will not be permitted to enter the show. Only bags no larger than this size are allowed.

Here is the whole list of prohibited items while attending BLACKPINK’s two-day concert in Hanoi on July 29 and 30:

