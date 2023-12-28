Prenn Pass may open to traffic before New Year

The leadership of Lam Dong Province People’s Committee has issued an urgent document requesting a review and clearance for traffic through Prenn Pass before the celebration of the 130th anniversary of Da Lat’s formation and development and the New Year holiday.

Prenn Pass after expanding to 4 lanes. Photo: TTXVN.

Previously, the Provincial Traffic Project Management Board of Lam Dong Province aimed to complete the entire project and open the passage before the Lunar New Year in 2024.

To alleviate traffic pressure on the Mimosa Pass road, ensuring the safe and smooth movement of residents and tourists during the celebration of the 130th anniversary of Da Lat’s formation and development and the New Year holiday, the provincial People’s Committee directed the Department of Transport to lead and coordinate with the Provincial Traffic Project Management Board to review and check technical requirements. If the traffic safety conditions are met, they should report and propose to the provincial People’s Committee before 10:00 am on December 28, 2023, to allow temporary opening of the Prenn Pass road.

The Da Lat City People’s Committee instructed the cleaning of road 3/4 to ensure urban aesthetics; temporary suspension of construction projects along road 3/4 and near the city center from December 29, 2023, to January 2, 2024.

The National Tourism Management Board of Tuyen Lam Lake implemented surveillance and cleaning of branch roads in the Tuyen Lam Lake tourist area; inspection, supplementation, and replacement of damaged road signs, milestones, and lights to ensure traffic safety for vehicles traveling on the route; completion before December 29, 2023.

Earlier, on December 14, 2023, the Vietnam News Agency reported that Lam Dong Province organized a road inspection from the beginning of Prenn Pass (road 3/4, Da Lat City) to Datania Waterfall. This is a section of the project to upgrade and expand Prenn Pass, connecting Da Lat City to the Prenn Highway to Lien Khuong Airport (Lien Nghia Town, Duc Trong District, Lam Dong), started in February 2023. The remaining section from Datania Waterfall to the foot of Prenn Pass is expected to be open in January 2024. Currently, vehicles from Da Lat City to Ho Chi Minh City still use the Mimosa Pass route.

According to Decision No. 1548/QD-UBND dated August 30, 2022, of Lam Dong Province People’s Committee, the Prenn Pass upgrade and expansion project has a total length of 7.4 km, with a scale of 4 lanes, a roadbed width of 15.5 m, and a road surface width of 14.5 m. Along the route, there is a designed low-level bridge at Km224+854, with 4 parking points and 2 scenic viewpoints. The total investment is VND 553 billion from the local budget, and the project is scheduled to be implemented in the 2022-2023 period.

This is an important project for the gateway road of Da Lat City, connecting to Lien Khuong International Airport. At the same time, it links with the Dau Giay – Lien Khuong Expressway, becoming a vital transportation route connecting Lam Dong Province with Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces.

@Znews