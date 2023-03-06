Positioning Vietnam as leading destination in Southeast Asia

This is one of the objectives set out in the Vietnam Tourism Marketing Strategy until 2030.

Sea and island tourism is one of the tourism products that need to focus on development. Photo: Tanya_catu96.

Specifically, the objective of the Vietnam Tourism Marketing Strategy until 2030, issued by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, aims to promote and position Vietnam as the leading attractive tourist destination in Southeast Asia, affirm the country’s tourism brand and competitiveness, and contribute to the implementation of the Vietnam Tourism Development Strategy until 2030.

Brand positioning of Vietnam tourism

Vietnam’s tourism will aim to reinforce and enhance the recognition, understanding, interest, fondness, and satisfaction with the tourist destination; affirm Vietnam’s tourism brand as an attractive, quality, sustainable, and top choice destination in target markets, catering to high-spending and long-staying tourists.

The domestic tourism industry needs to highlight the core values of the brand associated with the national potential and advantages, cultural identity, unique cuisine, long-standing heritage, hospitable people, beautiful landscapes, and emotional and spiritual connections with tourists to provide unique, authentic tourism experiences and position Vietnam’s brand.

With the international market, it is necessary to combine the tasks of restoring traditional markets and attracting new markets. Photo: Thanh Duc.

In addition, the Vietnam tourism brand will continue to be promoted with the slogan and logo “Vietnam – Timeless Charm” for the international tourist market and “Vietnam – Endless Beauty” for the domestic tourist market.

The target-oriented strategy until 2025 aims to recover and strive to welcome 18 million international visitors, serve 130 million domestic visitors, and maintain domestic visitor growth rate at 8-9% per year.

By 2030, these figures will continue to increase and achieve the target of welcoming 35 million international visitors, with a growth rate of 13-15% per year, serving 160 million domestic visitors, and a domestic visitor growth rate of 4-5% per year.

Diversified tourism products

The product groups that need to focus on development include coastal and island tourism, cultural tourism, ecotourism, and urban tourism. In addition, new types of tourism products and forms such as health care combined with tourism, agricultural tourism, industrial tourism, and sports tourism need to be promoted.

Diversified products aim to serve many tourist demands such as MICE tourism, educational tourism, cruise tourism, and beauty tourism.

The strategy also mentions improving Vietnam’s ranking in tourism marketing-related indices under the Evaluation Index of Tourism Development Capacity by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Regarding the direction of international market orientation, during the period of 2022-2025, the focus will be on recovering traditional markets while also attracting emerging markets such as India and Middle Eastern countries.

During the period of 2026-2030, the aim is to maintain and expand the scale of traditional markets including Northeast Asian countries, Europe, ASEAN region, North America, Russia, and the Pacific.

At the same time, the strategy also outlines key tasks and solutions for the tourism industry. Among them, innovation and diversification of tourism marketing forms and the promotion of digital technology applications are important tasks to focus on.

