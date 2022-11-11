Vietnamese Policewoman fined over drunk driving and causing an accident

A Vietnamese policewoman in the Central Highlands has been fined and had her driver’s license revoked for driving a car under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident last month.

The People’s Committee in Gia Lai Province confirmed that it had imposed the penalties on Major Tran Thi Luan, a 38-year-old police officer in Dak Doa Town, Dak Doa District, the local media outlet Tuoitrenews reported.

According to the report, she was fined a total of VND46 million (US$1,850), including VND11 million ($442) for reversing the car improperly, which caused an accident, and VND35 million ($1,408) for driving a car with the breath alcohol concentration exceeding 0.4 milligrams per liter. The police also revoked her driving license for 24 months.

The accident occurred on October 28 when a five-seater car driven by Luan crashed into a motorbike at a three-way intersection in Pleiku, which is adjacent to Dak Doa District. Luan then reversed her car before colliding with another car and stopping.

In a video clip posted on social media by witnesses at the scene, Luan, in a police uniform, showed signs of being drunk. She also vomited after the accident.

When a local asked her if she had been drinking, she answered yes. The accident caused no casualties but resulted in damage to the three vehicles.

The Department of Public Security demoted her because of the incident, according to Tuoi Tre News.