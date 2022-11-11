Home » Vietnamese Policewoman fined over drunk driving and causing an accident
Life

Vietnamese Policewoman fined over drunk driving and causing an accident

by Neoma Simpson

A Vietnamese policewoman in the Central Highlands has been fined and had her driver’s license revoked for driving a car under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident last month.

The People’s Committee in Gia Lai Province confirmed that it had imposed the penalties on Major Tran Thi Luan, a 38-year-old police officer in Dak Doa Town, Dak Doa District, the local media outlet Tuoitrenews reported.

According to the report, she was fined a total of VND46 million (US$1,850), including VND11 million ($442) for reversing the car improperly, which caused an accident, and VND35 million ($1,408) for driving a car with the breath alcohol concentration exceeding 0.4 milligrams per liter. The police also revoked her driving license for 24 months.

You Might Be Interested In

The accident occurred on October 28 when a five-seater car driven by Luan crashed into a motorbike at a three-way intersection in Pleiku, which is adjacent to Dak Doa District. Luan then reversed her car before colliding with another car and stopping.

In a video clip posted on social media by witnesses at the scene, Luan, in a police uniform, showed signs of being drunk. She also vomited after the accident.

When a local asked her if she had been drinking, she answered yes. The accident caused no casualties but resulted in damage to the three vehicles.

The Department of Public Security demoted her because of the incident, according to Tuoi Tre News.

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Vietnam GDP projected to expand by 6.5% in...

Charles Taylor Adjusting expands footprint to Vietnam

Vietnam stocks tumbled by the most since April

Here’s why Vietnam reiterates its strong commitment to...

Why Vietnam sees poor air quality in Northern...

Vietnam’s Independent Resort Inks Deal To Bolster Online...