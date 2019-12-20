Home » Police arrest a man for the robbery and rape of a 76-year-old woman
Police arrest a man for the robbery and rape of a 76-year-old woman

by Helen Huynh
Police in the northern Vietnamese province of Thai Binh have taken a man into custody for the robbery and rape of a 76-year-old woman.

Officers in Quynh Phu District confirmed on Thursday that Le Cong Nam, 31, had been arrested for the attack.

The victim, P.T.T., 76, lives by herself in Ngoc Que 5 Village, Quynh Hoa Commune, Quynh Phu District.

According to preliminary information, T.’s daughter reported the attack on Monday, stating that Nam broke into the elderly woman’s home in the early morning hours that same day.

The man attacked T., stole VND400,000 (US$17) and a gas cylinder, and sexually assaulted the victim.

Officers decided to take Nam into custody to assist the investigation but he had already left his place of residence.

Nam returned on Tuesday and was immediately apprehended.

At the police station, the suspect admitted to robbing and raping the elderly woman.

An official at the People’s Committee in Quynh Hoa Commune confirmed the details of the case on Thursday, adding that the suspect and victim are neighbors.

“T.’s husband has passed away and her son and daughter live in another locale,” the official elaborated.

Meanwhile, Nam lives with his parents and had a clean record, but he often showed signs of a mental illness.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.

Source: Tuoitre

Helen Huynh

