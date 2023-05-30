Pilot implementation of electronic identity accounts for air travel procedures

According to the Civil Aviation Authority’s information portal, from June 1 to August 1, the authority will pilot the use of Level 2 personal electronic identification accounts for passengers during airport check-in procedures combined with biometric authentication. Previously, the use of Level 2 personal electronic identification accounts for air passengers had been successfully piloted at Cat Bi, Van Don, Phu Bai, and Noi Bai airports.

The pilot program will apply to domestic flights and will accept Level 2 personal electronic identification accounts as a substitute for citizen identification cards during airport check-in procedures. It will only be implemented on a voluntary basis for passengers. Aviation staff participating in the pilot program must also voluntarily use their phones and Level 2 personal electronic identification accounts for the pilot program and commit not to use passenger information for unlawful purposes.

At the check-in counter, aviation security checkpoints, and pre-boarding card control points, there will be signs and information boards indicating the acceptance of Level 2 personal electronic identification accounts for passengers who voluntarily undergo check-in procedures. When passengers use Level 2 personal electronic identification accounts to travel by plane, aviation staff will visually inspect the passengers’ Level 2 personal electronic identification accounts.

For special cases such as passengers exhibiting unusual signs or passengers traveling on special flights, a combination of methods will be used to verify the authenticity of the Level 2 personal electronic identification accounts. These methods may include using the Level 2 personal electronic identification accounts installed on aviation staff’s phones, scanning the QR code on the passenger’s personal electronic identification account to determine the level of trust, following the guidance of the Ministry of Public Security.

Level 2 personal electronic identification accounts are created when the individual’s information has been verified through facial recognition or fingerprint matching with the information in the national population database, citizen identification database, or national immigration database.

@Thesaigontimes