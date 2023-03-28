Pilot biometric authentication at Van Don airport

The Aviation Authority requires Van Don International Airport to have solutions to avoid congestion caused by the pilot program, regular and timely coordination of related units, be ready to handle incidents that arise during the testing process, arrange experienced staff with knowledge of technology and a high sense of responsibility in operating the pilot program, according to TTXVN.

The airport needs to work specifically and in detail with relevant agencies and businesses at the airport (especially airlines, the Noi Bai Aviation Security Center) to unify the pilot program.

In addition, the airport also needs to organize close and complete communication to inform passengers and related businesses, coordinate and create conditions, clearly inform passengers about the passenger identification pilot process and that the pilot is voluntary, not mandatory for passengers, strictly and specifically organized, regularly checked and monitored.

Weekly, Van Don International Airport has a review and evaluation of effectiveness to adjust if necessary and exchange with the Northern Aviation Department on the pilot plan so that the aviation department is informed and can monitor.

At the end of the pilot program, this unit is tasked with summarizing and evaluating the effectiveness of the new plan based on aviation security risks and convenience for passengers and businesses, collecting opinions from the aviation department and relevant members of the airport aviation security committee regarding the report evaluating the effectiveness of the new plan, compiling a report on the monthly pilot test results for the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

The Aviation Authority requires the Northern Aviation Department to monitor implementation and promptly provide feedback on any shortcomings or deficiencies, report any issues beyond its jurisdiction to the authority, and for Vietjet Air, the Noi Bai Aviation Security Center to participate, closely coordinate with Van Don International Airport and related partners to implement the pilot program.