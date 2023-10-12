Home » Physical requirements for tourists exploring Hung Thoong cave in Quang Binh
Visitors to explore Hung Thoong in Phong Nha Ke Bang must be at least 15 years old, healthy enough to swim and climb mountains, and free from cardiovascular, bone, and joint diseases.

Beautiful scene inside Hung Thoong cave.

The tourism product “Discover Hung Thoong” in Phong Nha-Ke Bang will continue its trial exploitation, according to an announcement from the People’s Committee of Quang Binh Province. Starting November 25, 2023, the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park Management Board will work with the exploitation unit to test and develop the tourism product. The trial exploitation period will not exceed 12 months, until the approval of the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park ecotourism, resort, and entertainment project, period 2021-2030.

The majestic and wild scenery on the road to conquering Hung Thoong

“Discover Hung Thoong” is a 3-day, 2-night tour program that includes Phong Nha Center, Km 17, Street 20 Quyet Thang, Nightmare Cave, 17 Nightmare Cave, Tron Cave, Hung KR Cave, Hung Thoong, Hang Thung, Km 22 Ho Chi Minh Road West Branch, and Phong Nha Center.

Hung Thoong Cave is an ideal place to explore when coming to Phong Nha-Ke Bang.

The stones in Hung Thoong look like eggs of many sizes

To join the trip, tourists aged 15 and above, both domestic and foreign, must ensure their good health to climb mountains, swim, and explore caves. They should not have cardiovascular, bone, or joint diseases. The maximum number of guests per group is limited to 20, and the total number of guests per day is limited to 40.

The spectacular stalactite system inside

