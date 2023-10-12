Physical requirements for tourists exploring Hung Thoong cave in Quang Binh

The tourism product “Discover Hung Thoong” in Phong Nha-Ke Bang will continue its trial exploitation, according to an announcement from the People’s Committee of Quang Binh Province. Starting November 25, 2023, the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park Management Board will work with the exploitation unit to test and develop the tourism product. The trial exploitation period will not exceed 12 months, until the approval of the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park ecotourism, resort, and entertainment project, period 2021-2030.

“Discover Hung Thoong” is a 3-day, 2-night tour program that includes Phong Nha Center, Km 17, Street 20 Quyet Thang, Nightmare Cave, 17 Nightmare Cave, Tron Cave, Hung KR Cave, Hung Thoong, Hang Thung, Km 22 Ho Chi Minh Road West Branch, and Phong Nha Center.

To join the trip, tourists aged 15 and above, both domestic and foreign, must ensure their good health to climb mountains, swim, and explore caves. They should not have cardiovascular, bone, or joint diseases. The maximum number of guests per group is limited to 20, and the total number of guests per day is limited to 40.

