“Phượng Tím” (Purple phoenix) stamp set is now available.

The Ministry of Information and Communications, Vietnam Post Corporation issued a set of stamps “Phượng Tím” (Purple phoenix), including 1 stamp sample and 1 block, to be distributed on the postal network from March 30, 2023, to December 31, 2024, in order to promote the image of the country, its people, and Vietnam’s climate and biological diversity.

Artist Nguyen Quang Vinh developed this set of stamps, which includes a 54 x 37 (mm) stamp and a 105 × 80 (mm) block. A close-up of a purple phoenix flower appears on the main stamp. A row of purple phoenix trees in full blossom serves as the block stamp. Painter Nguyen Quang Vinh has created a bright and fresh structure for the purple phoenix flower using tempera watercolor. Watercolor material makes purple phoenix flowers more vibrant and appealing.

The scientific name for the purple phoenix is Jacaranda mimosifolia D. Don, and it is endemic to the Americas. The plant grows and flourishes in an area with a cold environment and adequate soil. Purple phoenix is most often cultivated in Da Lat (Lam Dong), Vietnam. Purple phoenix is a plant species in the chili pepper family with a woody stem that grows to be approximately 10m to 15m tall when mature, spreading foliage, and complex leaves. Purple phoenix flowers bloom in clusters, with delicate bell-shaped petals, and the flowering season lasts 3 to 4 months each year.

In order to better serve consumers and stamp collectors, Vietnam Post Company created the first five date stamps with floral motifs, each with a seal containing the place name of Da Lat.

Previously, the Ministry of Information and Communications issued a series of stamps to familiarize Da Lat with the variety and abundance of orchid species. On September 23, 1989, a stamp set “Hoa Đà Lạt” (Da Lat flowers) with six samples was produced; on June 16, 1993, a stamp set “Hoa phong lan” (Orchid flower) (100th anniversary of Da Lat city) with four samples was issued.

