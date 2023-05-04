Phu Quy Island high-speed boat suspends ticket sales

The first Phu Quy Island boat belonged to the Tram Anh Investment and Development of Island Tourism Company. This boat was transferred to the Bocatvang Event Communication and Tourism Company and reopened on March 10th, welcoming passengers and operating on March 17th.

However, from May 4th, Bocatvang will no longer sell tickets for the Phu Quy Island high-speed boat. The company is responsible for customers who purchased high-speed boat tickets for Phu Quy Island from March 17th.

“We are responsible for customers who have booked tickets through our company. However, customers who booked tickets before March 17th have not been refunded, and this is the responsibility of the Tram Anh company,” a Bocatvang representative said.

For passengers who have registered to buy tickets for the Phu Quy Island high-speed boat from March 17th, but Bocatvang has not yet carried out the service, the company will compensate in two ways.

First, adjust the itinerary to other boats with better quality and safety, according to the passengers’ desired time. Second, for customers who do not agree with the change of itinerary or want to receive a refund, the company will be responsible for processing the refund.

In the meantime, this company will continue to accept bookings for passengers who need to travel on other high-quality boats on the Phan Thiet – Phu Quy route and vice versa.

Phu Quy is an island district in Binh Thuan province, one of the hottest destinations this year. Located 110 km from the city of Phan Thiet, the only means of transportation to Phu Quy Island is by high-speed boat departing from the port of Phan Thiet. Currently, there are four high-speed boats to Phu Quy Island, including Super Dong, Phu Quy Express, Chan Kha Phu Quy, and Hung Phat 26.

