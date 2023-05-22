Phu Quoc tightens control over tourism service prices

To enhance the quality of tourism, the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang Province, has tightened the inspection of prices in tourism business services. They regularly establish inspection teams, especially for restaurants and dining services.

As reported by VietNamNet, after the April 30 – May 1 holiday, the number of tourists visiting Phu Quoc (Kien Giang) remains low. Disputes over prices and services have made many tourists hesitant about this destination.

According to initial results, about 95% of businesses have publicly displayed their prices. In the past week, the inter-agency teams have conducted continuous inspections but have not found any instances of overcharging. So far, there have been no reports from tourists about this issue through the hotline. Only a few businesses have been reminded about unclear price displays.

“For restaurants and dining establishments that do not comply with regulations, we will take action. The most severe measure could be revoking their business licenses,” affirmed Mr. Huynh Thanh Minh, Head of the Economic Department of Phu Quoc City.

The current comprehensive inspection has received support from business owners. Phu Quoc City is determined not to let a few bad apples spoil the whole barrel.

Prior to this, on May 15, the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc City held a meeting to discuss local tourism issues, such as airfare prices and the quality of tour services and itineraries.

During this period, on May 16, the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc City also had a friendly exchange and signed a cooperation agreement with a delegation from Yeonsu-gu District, Incheon City, South Korea, regarding the development of commerce, tourism, and various other sectors between the two localities.

Furthermore, Phu Quoc recently welcomed its first 5-star tourist ship to bring foreign visitors to pearl island after a long period affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Italian ship named Costa Serena carried 3,500 tourists from 18 countries, with the majority coming from Thailand and Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia. It docked at Duong Dong, Phu Quoc on May 21. @Vietnmanet