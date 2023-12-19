Phu Quoc issues a code of conduct and establishes a tourism inspection team

On the morning of December 18, the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc City organized a conference to announce the tourism demand stimulation campaign “I Love Phu Quoc” aimed at enhancing supervision to improve service quality, building a cultured, friendly, and internationally prestigious destination for the pearl island.

Accordingly, the city plans to implement a series of strategic activities and establish an inter-agency inspection team to monitor tourism activities, issue rules of civilized tourism behavior.

The People’s Committee of Phu Quoc City has announced the formation of the inter-agency inspection team “Monitoring, controlling the quality and prices of Phu Quoc tourism services.”

The task of the inspection team is to control pricing, service quality, guide quality, and means of transportation such as taxis, canoes, tourist boats.

Mr. Huynh Thanh Minh, Head of the Economic Department of Phu Quoc City, stated that on December 21 and 26, a delegation of 33 inspectors will commence inspections on service quality, tourism service prices throughout the city.

He also mentioned that he has proposed to the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc City to add another hotline, assign personnel. This hotline will be present in all hotels, resorts, public transportation, taxi pickup points, grab… so that tourists can contact immediately if they need to provide feedback.

On the same day, the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc City officially issued and announced the rules of civilized tourism behavior in Phu Quoc with 11 points. The rules are standards to guide the behavior, attitudes, words, and habits of all organizations and individuals participating in tourism activities or studying, working, living, visiting in Phu Quoc City.

For travel businesses, the rules require honest consultation on travel programs, services; healthy competition; not abandoning customers; not benefiting illegally; not discriminating against customers.

For accommodation facilities, the rules address issues such as providing the advertised quantity and standard of services; seeking and listening to feedback from guests; listing and publicizing prices; not taking advantage of peak times to force prices down.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Huynh Quang Hung, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc City, stated that there must be a commitment to tourists and the people of Phu Quoc that 100% of private establishments must adhere to price commitments and sell at the listed prices. Businesses that do not comply must be dealt with and penalized.

In addition, Mr. Hung requested that agencies, departments, customs, and police provide maximum support for the tourism industry, including charter or commercial flights to Phu Quoc, making them as convenient as possible, showing hospitality and responsibility.

