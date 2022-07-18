Phu Quoc is one of the top islands in the world

The World’s Best Awards 2022 of Travel & Leisure magazine named the famous island city in Vietnam.

In the top island category in the world, Phu Quoc (Kien Giang) is in the top 25. Pearl island is also the only representative of Vietnam in this category.

The criteria for readers to choose the best island in the world will be based on the activities, attractions, natural attractions, beaches, food and hospitality of the people on that island.

According to the voting results, Phu Quoc ranked 14th, Ischia island (Italy) is the best island in the world.

Phu Quoc is a destination that is loved by both domestic and foreign tourists. Photo: Paul Szewczyk.

Travel & Leisure said that tourists love Phu Quoc because of its fine white sand beaches and attractive dishes. This is also the reason why the island is present in the ranking.

In addition, according to this magazine, pearl island is also famous for the production of fish sauce and pepper, as well as coral reefs and tropical forests.

The most ideal time to travel to Phu Quoc is from about November to April next year. At this time, it rains less, the sea is calm, the waves are calm and the sun is warm, suitable for outdoor travel activities.

@ Zing News