Phu Quoc in top 25 best islands in the world thanks to white sand, delicious food

Recently, Travel + Leisure magazine has honored the world’s 25 best islands in 2022. Phu Quoc ranked 14th in this list.

This is an annual poll conducted by Travel + Leisure magazine to provide ideal recommendations for tours. The ranking order is based on the votes and reviews of readers who are tourists and travel experts around the world.

Phu Quoc Island (Vietnam) has received enthusiastic votes from readers of this magazine.

The plus points that help Phu Quoc hold the 14th position in this ranking are white sand beaches and delicious food. In addition, Phu Quoc is also famous for fish sauce, pepper, beautiful coral reefs and tropical forests.

Readers rate the islands according to the following criteria: activities and attractions, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness and overall value.

With a score of 94.61/100, Ischia (Italy) has become the new champion in this year’s ranking. The island attracts visitors for its picturesque villages, hot springs, and pristine beaches. The people here are also praised by visitors for their kindness and enthusiasm.

List of 25 best islands in the world in 2022

1. Ischia (Italy)

2. Maldives

3. Bali (Indonesia)

4. Milos, Greece

5. Fiji Islands

6. Galápagos Islands (Ecuador)

7. Phuket (Thailand)

8. Dominica

9. Boracay (Philippines)

10. Cape Breton (Nova Scotia)

11. Palawan (Philippines)

12. Paros (Greece)

13. Azores (Portugal)

14. Phu Quoc (Vietnam)

15. Moorea (French Polynesia)

16. Cebu (Philippines)

17. Ibiza (Spain)

18. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

19. Madeira (Portugal)

20. Maui (USA)

21. Anguilla

22. Crete (Greece)

23. Mackinac (Michigan, USA)

24. Hawaii Island (USA)

25. Kiawah (USA)

@ Cafef