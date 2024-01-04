Phu Quoc announces hotline for tourist assistance

Phu Quoc City (Kien Giang) has recently announced a hotline to promptly assist tourists visiting the island.

On January 3rd, Mr. Huynh Quang Hung, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc City (Kien Giang), revealed that the city has publicized a hotline to support tourists during their time on the island.

In case of emergencies or any difficulties, tourists are encouraged to call the hotline at 19001720. The relevant authorities in Phu Quoc City will provide maximum and timely assistance.

Currently, every day about 15,000 – 18,000 tourists are checking in at the Cau Hon area.

Around mid-2023, the number of tourists to Phu Quoc sharply decreased due to high airfare prices, and some news outlets reported incidents of violence, causing tourists to be hesitant about visiting Phu Quoc. During that period, Phu Quoc announced hotlines from the city level to the commune level for tourists to voice their concerns. However, these hotlines mainly consisted of numbers for commune leaders or heads of specialized departments, leading to sometimes ineffective operations.

In addition to the hotline 19001720, the Phu Quoc City government will intensify inspections of service prices, food safety, and hygiene to ensure that tourists can fully enjoy their time on the island without worries.

According to Mr. Huynh Quang Hung, it is anticipated that the number of tourists visiting Phu Quoc in the near future will increase significantly due to the introduction of new tourism products. Specifically, in the Cau Hon area (invested by Sun Group in An Thoi Commune), there are already approximately 15,000 to 18,000 visitors checking in daily.

@Thanhnien.vn