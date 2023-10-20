Phu Quoc among world’s top most beautiful islands

Proud of its emerald blue waters and long stretches of white sandy beaches, Phu Quoc Island in Kien Giang Province has been honored as one of the most beautiful islands in the world by the American travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler.

Condé Nast Traveler announced the 2023 Travel Awards on October 3rd, based on readers’ votes, and for the second consecutive year, Phu Quoc Island has made it onto this list.

The largest island in Vietnam is featured in the Asian island category, ranking 8th with a score of 88.89. Following closely are Japan’s Okinawa-Ryuku Island and Siargao Island in the Philippines.

In 2015, Condé Nast Traveler readers voted Phu Quoc’s Sao Beach as one of the top 10 most pristine and tranquil beaches in the world, alongside famous destinations like Fiji and the Maldives.

Phu Quoc continues to make this list for the second consecutive year. Photo: Klook

Besides its stunning landscapes, the “Pearl Island” is also one of the most enticing destinations in Vietnam due to its diverse cultural and historical experiences, as well as a wide range of accommodations, from budget hotels to luxurious resorts. International media has praised Phu Quoc as a “rising star” on the global tourism map, thanks to groundbreaking changes to attract visitors. Charming Sunset Town, a recent addition in the southern part of the island, has been lauded by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency for providing a unique experience of Mediterranean beauty in a tropical setting. Meanwhile, Australia’s Traveler magazine affirms that every corner of Sunset Town will leave travelers in awe. Iconic attractions on Phu Quoc include the Hon Thom cable car, the world’s longest three-rope cable car system, transporting tourists from An Thoi town center to Hon Thom Island, and “Kiss The Stars,” the largest multimedia technology exhibition in Asia. Furthermore, tours of black pepper farms, pearl farms, Ham Ninh fishing village, Phu Quoc National Park, and the chance to savor local dishes like “bun quay” all offer travelers a fascinating experience and deeper insight into the local culture. Yonhap News has even dubbed Phu Quoc as the “Maldives of Vietnam” due to the island’s array of high-end resorts catering to the most discerning travelers in search of refined accommodations. Being honored by CN Traveler as one of the world’s top islands for the second year in a row, Phu Quoc has firmly established its position on the global tourism map. @Vietnamnet