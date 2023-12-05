Phu Quoc achieves award as the world’s leading island destination

Phu Quoc Island has been honored for the second time as the “World’s Leading Island Destination for Natural Beauty” at the 2023 World Travel Awards held in the United Arab Emirates.

Phu Quoc surpassed renowned island destinations such as Antigua and Barbuda, the Dominican Republic, the Isle of Skye (Scotland), the Lofoten Islands (Norway), Reunion Island, and Zanzibar (Tanzania) to clinch this year’s award.

Hoang Hoan town on Phu Quoc island

The waters around Phu Quoc comprise 22 large and small islands, covering a total area of 573 km2, making it the largest island in Vietnam. In 2021, Phu Quoc became Vietnam’s first island city. The island boasts a mild climate, warm sunshine throughout the year, picturesque hills, lush virgin forests, diverse beaches with fine white sand, crystal-clear waters, and pristine beauty. Notably, the Phu Quoc National Park and the Phu Quoc Marine Protected Area constitute over two-thirds of the natural area and are the core of the Kien Giang Biosphere Reserve.

The World Travel Awards 2023 also recognized Vietnam as the “World’s Leading Heritage Destination for 2023.” This marks Vietnam’s fourth time receiving this prestigious award, having previously won in 2019, 2020, and 2022. Hanoi was honored as the “World’s Leading City Destination for 2023,” Moc Chau was acknowledged as the “World’s Leading Local Nature Destination,” Ha Nam received the award for the “World’s Leading Local Cultural Destination,” and Tam Dao was named the “World’s Leading Town Destination.”

Furthermore, various Vietnamese travel agencies and companies received awards, with Vietravel securing the title of “World’s Leading Tour Operator” for the seventh consecutive year since 2017. Sun World Fansipan Legend in Lao Cai received a double accolade for the “World’s Leading Cultural Destination” and “World’s Leading Natural Landscape Destination for 2023.”

@Thanhnien.vn