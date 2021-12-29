Photography, illustration, food and music industries to perform art for Duravit

Travel blogger and photographer Ly Thanh Co, illustrator Tamypu, rapper/dancer Ha Le and Co-founder of Nghien Nha Group and Thai Koh Yam restaurant CEO Nguyen Ha Linh created Nature Meets Culture documentary video that brought out the synergy between the natural elements and urban sophistications in a context familiar with the Vietnamese audience.

The first source of inspiration comes from the best from nature. Using natural materials, such as ambiance sounds, street photography, realistic illustration, and local dishes, all four creators bring those elements to the table beautifully. The documentary video was first presented in Duravit’s online press conference to officially launched the latest full range bathroom set White Tulip, designed by the French designer Phillipe Starck. Soundtrack of the video called The Tenant was performed by Ha Le.

Ly Thanh Co, who brought to the event a combination of still and vibrant street photos, said: “I’ve always been captivated by the most authentic life elements and try to recreate them in my photography. I was impressed and agreed to the vision for White Tulip and put on a collection of photos that are relevant to everyone, whether you prefer a rustic atmosphere or a metropolitan feeling.”

As the pandemic continued to be unpredictable during this past year, the combination of Nature meets Culture in the local context is what contemporary homeowners look for. Duravit’s – the manufacturers of sanitary ware and bathroom furniture – reshaped the living spaces to make them closer to natural surroundings as well as urban environment.

In 2021, Duravit collaborates with Philippe Starck for the first full range bathroom including faucet – White Tulip, introducing the organic silhouette of a blooming tulip collection bringing the vibe of modern lifestyle and memory of the past.

Stephan Tahy, CEO of Duravit said in the event: “White Tulip is full bathroom series that Phillipe Starck has designed will fit modern Vietnamese homeowners. Vietnam is gradually emerging an important position in the Duravit family. This economy is fast growing in Asia and is also one of our best business markets in the Asia Pacific Region. Not only in this collection but in all of our products, we strive to show our social responsibility. The key sustainable production strategy is caring about people, saving energy and resources. We engaged with a number of influencers including travel bloggers, photographers and illustrators … to convey our sophistications to the Vietnamese audience.”

