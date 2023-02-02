Phong Nha, Ninh Binh and Hoi An named ‘The Most Welcoming City’ in Vietnam

A record 1.36 million travel providers are being recognized for their hospitality with a Traveller Review Award 2023, including 10,031 properties in Vietnam

in Vietnam Most Welcoming Cities in Vietnam: Phong Nha, Ninh Binh and Hoi An are the top 3 most welcoming cities in Vietnam

Phong Nha, Ninh Binh and Hoi An are the top 3 most welcoming cities in Vietnam Most Welcoming Regions in Vietnam : Ninh Binh, Quang Nam and Thua Thien – Hue are named the top 3 most welcoming regions in Vietnam

: Ninh Binh, Quang Nam and Thua Thien – Hue are named the top 3 most welcoming regions in Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City is the city receiving the most awarded properties (highest number of awards) in Vietnam, followed by Hanoi and Dalat

Hotels are the most-awarded property type in Vietnam, followed by apartment and homestay

Ninh Binh, Vietnam makes it to the top 10 of this year’s Most Welcoming Cities on Earth

Nearly one in ten accommodation award recipients globally have also been recognized with a Travel Sustainable badge for their efforts to operate more sustainably

As travel continues to make its return in most parts of the world, leading digital travel brand Booking.com announces the recipients of its eleventh annual Traveller Review Awards, including 2023’s Most Welcoming Places on Earth and in Vietnam. Based on a pool of over 240 million verified customer reviews on Booking.com, the Traveller Review Awards recognizes travel providers from across 220 countries and territories, including Vietnam, for their commitment to providing consistently excellent service and hospitality over the course of the year.

2023’s Most Welcoming Cities in Vietnam

For 2023, Booking.com has revealed the Most Welcoming Cities in Vietnam for travellers to experience the best in hospitality and friendliness for a truly memorable travel experience. Beach cities continue to be the most favored place for holiday with 6 out of 10 cities being beach destinations.

Top 10 Most Welcoming Cities in Vietnam for 2023

Phong Nha Ninh Binh Hoi An Hue Mai Chau Tuy Hoa Con Dao Dong Hoi Cat Ba Sapa

Most Welcoming Accommodation Types in Vietnam

Hotels continue to take the top spot as the most-awarded property type in Vietnam, with 4190 partners being recognized for their efforts. Apartments claim the second spot with 1587 properties being awarded followed by homestays (1467), guest houses (411) and apart hotels (439).

Globally, apartments take the top spot for the sixth year in a row as the most-awarded property type, with a grand total of 629,421 partners being recognized for their efforts followed by holiday homes, hotels, guest houses and bed and breakfast rounding out the top five.

Warm and welcoming staff is the secret to a happy traveller

When it comes to the different aspects of the stay that Vietnamese travellers valued the most across the properties awarded, friendly staff (8.9) followed by comfort (8.7), cleanliness (8.7) and location (8.7) received the highest score. Value for money (8.6) of the property continued to hold importance in the minds of the travellers, along with services offered (8.5)

Varun Grover, Country Head, Vietnam at Booking.com, commented: “These awards are our way of expressing gratitude to our partner’s hard work in making everyone feel welcomed and going beyond boundaries to make our customers’ experiences extraordinary with a personal touch. Our partners have shown immense trust and have time and again shown up for our visitors in multiple ways by demonstrating personalized attention to detail while checking in or offering our assistance to explore the destination like a local. Every trip is made more memorable by our devoted partners, whether it is a warm welcome from the taxi driver at the airport or a thoughtful note left in the room.”