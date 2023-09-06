Pho and Banh Mi featured on Insider’s list of ‘Must-Try Foods in Your Lifetime

Pho and banh mi are two representatives of Vietnam that were voted by Insider in the US as among the top 60 dishes everyone should try at least once in their lifetime.

Insider compiled a list of the most famous dishes from around the world to select the top 60 dishes that everyone should try at least once in their lifetime. Some notable names like Vietnamese pho, banh mi, and Chicago deep-dish pizza are dishes that diners can easily enjoy, from street food stalls to Michelin-starred restaurants.

Described as the “national dish” of Vietnam, the rich flavor of the broth harmonizing with the tender yet chewy rice noodles and beef or chicken leaves a lasting impression on diners.

CNN once noted that very few street foods in the world can compete with the fame of Vietnamese pho. This popular dish is sold in every nook and cranny of the S-shaped land. It can be found in roadside eateries, coffee shops, and even in upscale restaurants.

In addition, banh mi is another representative of Vietnam chosen for this list. The baguette was introduced to Vietnam by the French in the 20th century, but the creativity and variations of the people here have made this dish famous worldwide. The most common version of banh mi includes a filling of pate made from pork liver, accompanied by Vietnamese sausage, pickled carrots, cilantro, sauce, and some other ingredients. Travelers can also find variations with grilled meat. The crispy crust and the fresh, delicious ingredients inside provide diners with unforgettable experiences. In this Insider list, there are also many other familiar dishes from around the world, such as Peking duck, pad Thai, kimchi, tacos, ramen, dim sum, shakshuka, and more. @Vietnamnet