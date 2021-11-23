Phenikaa University, Phenikaa-x, Viettel networks and Qualcomm join hands to develop the first Smart University mini-city in Vietnam

Authorized by Phenikaa University, Phenikaa-X Joint Stock Company (a member unit of Phenikaa University), Viettel Networks and Qualcomm have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to officially build the first mini-smart city on the Phenikaa University campus in Vietnam.

The project will contribute to the development of smart cities in Vietnam according to the Government’s strategy to 2030, as well as to the global development of smart cities.

The Phenikaa University Smart Mini-City Campus project will be piloted and deployed through an extensive cooperation among the three parties across a multi-stage process.

With the above infrastructure and advanced equipment, the project will turn the Phenikaa University campus into the first smart and innovative mini-city in Vietnam, equipped with many IR 4.0 technology products such as digital maps, autonomous guided vehicles, intelligent robots, cameras, drones, virtual reality devices (XR/VR), AI-enabled devices, etc. Hence, Phenikaa University’s learning initiatives will be operated via a digital platform; the management and operation of facilities such as schools, buildings, hospitals, libraries, smart traffic, parking areas, etc. will also be comprehensively changed.

For the project, Phenikaa University and Phenikaa-X will provide AI-enabled technology products such as digital maps, autonomous guided vehicles, intelligent robots as well as solutions that assist in the management and operation of facilities such as schools, buildings, hospitals, libraries, smart traffic, parking areas, etc.

Viettel Networks will deploy 5G connectivity infrastructure and mobile edge computing while Qualcomm will provide chips and 5G device modules. 5G networks will be accessible throughout the whole Phenikaa University campus and use both 2600MHz and mmWave bands that provide users with internet transmission speeds of up to 1Gbs. Phenikaa University is the first place in Vietnam and Southeast Asia where both 2600MHz and mmWave bands will be used for 5G services; this comes after the technology was successful tested at the Viettel Innovation Lab in August 2021.

In addition, Viettel Networks and Qualcomm will provide R&D support to Phenikaa-X for the latter to develop new products for the project, and to promote the development of smart city solutions and “Make-in-Vietnam” products in the future.

The location for the Project’s implementation—the Phenikaa University campus—is in Yen Nghia Ward, Ha Dong District, and has an area of 14 hectares. Phenikaa University is currently one of the universities which has the most modern facilities in Hanoi, featuring multimedia classrooms, modern laboratories, inspirational outdoor learning spaces, fully equipped dormitories, a sport center, a multi-purpose gymnasium, etc., making it especially suitable for a smart mini-city development. Implementing this project at Phenikaa University also creates an environment for startups to experiment with the latest technologies, for students to practice on high-speed connectivity devices, thereby helping the university to attract and train future talents.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Ho Xuan Nang, General Director and Chairman of Phenikaa University said: “The Phenikaa Mini-Smart University Campus project continues to affirm the innovation strategy and effectiveness of Phenikaa Group and Phenikaa University within the field of technology, and towards making Phenikaa a leading innovation center in Southeast Asia. By leveraging on 5G and modern technology applications, we believe that the project will create a strong push for Vietnam, contribute to creating a high-quality life for the community, as well as promote the development of the digital economy in Vietnam”.

Mr. Le Ba Tan, Deputy General Director, Viettel Networks shared: “Viettel defines 5G as one of the key technologies in building the digital infrastructure in Vietnam. Now, we are ready in terms of 5G technical infrastructure and are committed to bringing outstanding 5G service to this collaboration. This project will be the best environment in which to verify and promote the advantages and efficiency of Viettel’s 5G network through practical everyday applications. We hope that the Phenikaa mini-smart city will spread the spirit of innovation to many other organizations and localities across Vietnam, contributing to the national digital transformation strategy.”

Mr. Thieu Phuong Nam, General Director, Qualcomm Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar: “We are excited to be part of Phenikaa Mini-Smart Campus project as it shows how 5G can have real and visible impact on the Vietnamese’s everyday lives. This technology will be the foundation that will enable Vietnam to develop technology solutions and products that will help people have a more convenient and smarter life.”

