Phenikaa School introduced for inspiriting young students to reach their heights

Phenikaa School K-12 with an inspiring, happy and creative educational environment hopes to provide comprehensive development for the young generations.

Phenikaa School – The inspiring school for young generations

Phenikaa School K-12 (Phenikaa School) educates students from grade 1-12 and provides comprehensive training in knowledge, skills and physical fitness in a creative, experimental and individual-centric environment.

The school adopts the American education models – CALLA and STEM – to help students learn, and practice English and specialized knowledge regularly. Additionally, the students are facilitated and encouraged to study and broaden their understandings.

Students are enabled to practice their thinking and processing skills through practices, experiments and real-life problem solving in interdisciplinary projects. Thereby, they are able to master their knowledge and bring it into practice.

Besides, Phenikaa School teachers are highly-skilled, enthusiastic and inspirational. The teachers are both mentors and friends, guiding students through training and sensitive and hard times.

One of the largest and most modern schools in the West of Hanoi

Covering an area of ​​​​nearly 30,000m2, Phenikaa School is one of the largest schools in the West of Hanoi. Like other schools, Phenikaa School is built with classrooms, a library, laboratories, functional rooms, and internationally-standardized physical training areas.

The highlight of the school is the Makerspace – the creative area for students that spans across a 900m2 area. The area is equipped with a full range of modern technologies and equipment such as 3D printers, laser engraving machines, robotics and IoT workshops, carpentry workshops, astronomy workshops, AR, VR…

The facilities may propel students to learn and unleash their full creativity through activities like interdisciplinary or individual projects, practices, experiments, and inventions. Moreover, they can be given access to knowledge and keep pace with Industry 4.0 and new global trends.

In the enrollment season of 2022, Phenikaa School introduces a wide range of attractive scholarships worth up to VND3 billion (US$131,000) for students in academics and other fields such as art, sport, rhetoric…

An inter-level educational environment for maximum individual development

With the introduction of Phenikaa School, Phenikaa Group continues to affirm the philosophy and culture of “Conscious Business” – contributing to the sustainable development of society through the development of high-skilled, highly-knowledgeable, and highly-adaptable young people.

Upon graduation, Phenikaa School students can choose to apply to Phenikaa University or study abroad. Besides, they can participate in research, production, and business activities at more than 30 member units of Phenikaa Group.

This is the outstanding advantage of Phenikaa Ecosystem to train and develop a generation of talented, creative, and confident young Vietnamese to explore and realize their potential.

More information can be founded at: https://phenikaa.edu.vn/

