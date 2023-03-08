Phenikaa MaaS collaborates with UK technology startup on global locating technology

Phenikaa MaaS recently announced its collaboration with the famous geocode system – what3words, through a feature update on its public transit app – BusMap, offering users an easy and fun option to search for locations without clear or specific addresses.

what3words is a simple and efficient geocoding technology that can identify any location globally, even in areas without internet access. Its system divides the map into a grid of 3m x 3m squares, each square is “tagged” with a combination of three meaningful words randomly arranged by the system, known as “what3words address”.

With this partnership, BusMap will be the first public transportation application in Vietnam to integrate the “what3words address” search feature, proving users with another option to find locations, one which is simpler, more interesting, and more accurate than typing in specific house numbers and street names. This is also one of BusMap’s several activities in 2023 to develop new features and enhance user experience.

“In the near future, BusMap aims to become a super app for transportation in Vietnam with several new utilities and features. Through the partnership with what3words, we expect to enhance the user experience and make address searching more simple and interesting,” said Mr. Le Yen Thanh, Founder and CEO of BusMap.

Chris Sheldrick, Co-founder and CEO of what3words also shared his opinion: “Finding and navigating to exact locations is often hampered by poor and inaccurate addressing. Our partnership with BusMap means planning journeys and getting around bustling and busy cities has never been easier. It will revolutionize the transportation experience for millions.”

The BusMap you should know

BusMap is one of the leading public transportation apps in Vietnam, providing smart navigation solutions for users on multiple transportation options, especially allowing them to track real-time routes, schedules, and itineraries of bus lines. Currently, the app is available in six cities: Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Chiang Mai, and Bangkok, with over 4 million downloads since its launch, becoming a practical tool for bus commuters, especially students.

BusMap also integrates special features suitable for students and young users, such as coach tickets with discounted prices, and Student Hub – a free communication channel between the universities and students. In the near future, BusMap aims to develop into a super transportation app in Vietnam with a variety of features, painting a positive impact on the urban transportation industry.

Things to know about what3words

Founded in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words has raised over £100 million from investors such as Daimler, Aramex, Deutsche Bahn, INGKA Investments, and Sony Innovation Fund. The three-word addresses provided by what3words are being integrated into e-commerce sites, travel guides, and transportation apps worldwide. This technology helps save costs, improves efficiency, and provides a better customer experience.

Users can download the what3words app for free on both iOS and Android devices, or use the online map at what3words.com