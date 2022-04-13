Phenikaa Group announced the successful development and application of “Phenikaa natural truecircadian led lighting technology”

Following the excellent development of core technologies in the 4.0 technology, Phenikaa Group has successfully conducted research, development, and application of “Phenikaa Natural TrueCircadian LED lighting technology” – the foundational technology that enables the creation of world-class light sources with the closest light spectrum to natural sunlight, as well as enhanced and optimized biological spectrum regions for human eye absorption. The technology was researched and developed by a team of scientists from Phenikaa.

With the orientation of becoming a leading technology-industrial corporation in the field of smart devices, solutions, and smart production systems, the Phenikaa Group has always made significant and long-term investments in research and development (R&D), with the goal to develop core technologies then master and apply them in production to create world-class, high-quality, cutting-edge technology products that meet critical societal needs and compete effectively in domestic and international markets.

The Phenikaa Natural TrueCircadian LED lighting technology developed by the Phenikaa Group’s team of scientists, engineers, and lighting experts using an Human centric lighitng approach, represents a significant step forward in today’s LED lighting industry. To develop top-quality lighting sources that best mimic natural sunlight while also having a positive impact on circadian rhythms and human health, the scientists and lighting experts at Phenikaa have conducted a comprehensive and systematic study of the solar spectrum, human evolution associated with forest and grassland, and the spectrum of direct and scattered light on vegetation in a variety of environments (grasslands, forest, under trees, etc.) to optimize LED specifications for different environments, spaces, and applications.

The breakthrough point in the Phenikaa Natural lighting technology is the successful design and manufacture of a Cyan LED that emits in the 470-500 nm wavelength region (Vietnamese patent No. 29668, 2021), the wavelength range known as biological light (Melanopic light) absorbed by photosensitive retinal ganglion cells (ipRGC), a type of cell responsible for human circadian rhythm regulation. This achievement addressed a long-standing limitation in the light spectrum of conventional LEDs, namely the concave region in the wavelength range of 470-500 nm (one of the main contributors to low color rendering index), enabling light sources with a higher CRI, greater color temperature adjustment flexibility, and a higher R9. More importantly, it generates a light spectrum with enhanced biological impact (with a higher M/P ratio) that help to enhance visual comfort, wellbeing, and performance.

Up to now, Phenikaa is the country’s first manufacturer to provide indications in connection with light source quality and LED standards for human health, those are CRI, R9, and M/P – which promise to usher in an era of high-quality, natural, and balanced light for human health.

Accompanying the Phenikaa Natural TrueCircadian Lighting Technology, Phenikaa Group has timely invested in and put Phenikaa Electronics Smart Factory into operation in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, a smart factory equipped with European and Japanese technology. The factory is invested synchronously and systematically from the stage of research, development, testing, and inspection to the intelligent production system and intelligent management, including chip packaging and production of optical materials supporting chip packaging; these are to manufacture electronic circuits, smart robots, smart electronic devices, and smart lighting devices for human health (HCL). Together with the synchronous factory system mentioned above, Phenikaa’s Natural TrueCircadian Lighting Technology enables the creation of high-quality smart LED products that provide suitable, natural, balanced light for circadian rhythm and human health at an affordable price.

The world’s history of LED lighting technology went through two stages: the stage of completing technology and lowering LED chip production costs (1990-2010); the stage of improving efficiency, increasing production scale, and intelligent control (2011-2018), to move into stage 3, the stage of high light quality competition. LED light sources must now meet not only energy efficiency but also high-quality standards, i.e., the color rendering factor (CRI) of 90 or higher, rather than CRI 80 as in conventional LEDs; the color reflects vividly with true-to-life colors, particularly the R9 index (with an R9 value > 45, as opposed to a negative or close to zero R9 value in conventional LED); Additionally, mainstream technological trends during this time period emphasize the development of light sources that simultaneously respond to human visual and non-visual perception (perception related to health and psychophysiology) and develop lighting technologies capable of influencing and adapting to human circadian rhythms.

