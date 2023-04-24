Phan Thiet – Dau Giay and Mai Son – QL45 expressways to open for vehicle traffic from April 29th

The Ministry of Transport has sent a report updating the inauguration schedule for three North-South expressways, including Mai Son – National Highway 45, Dau Giay – Phan Thiet, and Phan Thiet – Vinh Hao, to the Prime Minister.

According to the update, the inauguration ceremonies for the Mai Son – National Highway 45 and Dau Giay – Phan Thiet projects will be brought forward by one day, taking place on the morning of April 29th. The Ministry of Transport has established two sites in Ham Kiem commune (Ham Thuan Nam district, Binh Thuan province) and Ha Linh commune (Ha Trung district, Thanh Hoa province) to organize the ceremonies.

Phan Thiet – Vinh Hao expressway is connected with Dau Giay – Phan Thiet section. Photo: Chi Hung.

However, the Phan Thiet – Vinh Hao project still has some interchanges and overpasses that have not been completed. “Putting the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet section into operation on April 30th would not ensure the best conditions for safe operation and the most convenient for people in the project area to travel due to the need to organize temporary traffic at intersections,” the Ministry of Transport noted.

Therefore, the Ministry of Transport has decided to report to the Prime Minister to postpone the inauguration of the Phan Thiet – Vinh Hao expressway to May 19th, which is expected to be inaugurated together with the Nha Trang – Cam Lam project.

Earlier on April 21st, the Ministry of Transport sent a report to the Prime Minister on the plan to inaugurate the three expressway projects simultaneously on the morning of April 30th.

@Zing News