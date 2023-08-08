Phan Thiet Airport’s military section to operate from early 2024

On the afternoon of August 7th, during the regular press conference on the economic and social situation of Binh Thuan province for the first six months of 2023, the leaders of the Binh Thuan Planning and Investment Department announced that the military airport construction project, part of Phan Thiet Airport, is expected to be completed and put into operation in the early months of the upcoming year.

As part of this, Phan Thiet Airport is currently executing the construction of military facilities and the runway. It is anticipated that the military facilities will be completed and operational by January 2024. The project’s progress is currently being expedited, with the runway expected to be completed by September.

Regarding the civilian aviation segment at Phan Thiet Airport, due to the adjustment from a 4C-level airport to a 4E-level airport under a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) contract, the investment direction needs to be revised.

Perspective of Phan Thiet airport. Photo: Binh Thuan Department of Transport

Currently, the Binh Thuan Provincial People’s Committee has directed the termination of the signed project contract with Rang Dong Joint Stock Company and initiated the procedures to select a new investor according to regulations. Furthermore, an independent audit consulting firm has been invited to assess and determine the investment value of Rang Dong Joint Stock Company for consideration of cost reimbursement.

Phan Thiet Airport’s planning was approved by the Ministry of Transport in Decision No. 3216/QD-BGTVT in October 2013 as a combined civilian and military airport. The project is under the authority of the Ministry of National Defense for the military aviation area and the Binh Thuan Provincial People’s Committee for the civilian aviation segment.

During the implementation process, Phan Thiet Airport was upgraded from a 4C-level to a 4E-level airport. As such, it is planned as a domestic 4E-level airport with dual civilian and military purposes, featuring a 3,050-meter runway and a passenger terminal designed to accommodate 2 million passengers per year.

The project has fully completed the airport’s 542-hectare land area, navigation aids, and certain related components. Currently, the project is in progress with compensation and land clearance work for additional military airport components.

@Cafef