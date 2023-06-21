Home » People are delighted with thousands of Koi carp in Ho Tay
People are delighted with thousands of Koi carp in Ho Tay

8 tons of Koi carp released into Dam Dong Lake next to Nhat Chieu Street (Tay Ho, Hanoi) attracts a lot of people in the capital, especially families with small children coming to play and feed the fish.

by Linh Vu

Dam Dong Lake is now considerably busier thanks to the colorful Koi fish. Here, it is estimated that 8 tons of koi fish were released into the water. The purpose is to create a landscape that people, especially kids, can enjoy as a summer vacation destination.

Every person plays with fish in a unique manner. You can feed the fish, dip your toes in the water, and take photographs, obviously.

But going to a lake with fish and snapping photographs there also carries some risk; if you’re not careful, you may fall in or get snatched. So when coming to the lake to have fun, people also need to be extra cautious.

In order to safeguard the Koi fish school and keep an eye on the orderly situation, the Koi stocking company additionally installs a security camera system. Security guard Mr. Duc Ngoc claimed he was responsible for keeping everything in order, preventing traffic congestion, and ensuring that the fish were not poached from 4 p.m. to the next morning.

Children enjoy seeing and feeding Koi fish directly.

More and more people visit Dam Dong Lake to experience it because of the easy entry, easy interaction, and easy access to fish.

